Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications revealed

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones and now Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech has revealed the specifications on the handsets.

The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4 inch AMOLED display and 8GB of RAM, it will also be available with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset will come with a 4614 mAh battery and Android 12 and it will have an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device there will be a 50 megapixel wide camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera.

The Pixel 6 Pro will apparently come with a larger 6.71 inch OLED display and this handset will have 12gB of RAM, there will be three storage sizes, 128GB, 256GB of 512GB.

It will have a larger 5000 mAh battery and will come with Android 12, there will be a 12 megapixel front camera for Selfies and three cameras on the back. The three rear cameras will include a 50 megapixel main camera, 48 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera.

What it interesting is that the report says that both devices will come with a new processor that Google has developed themselves, exactly what specifications the processor will have is not known as yet.

Source FPT

Image Credit: Jon Prosser x RendersByIan

