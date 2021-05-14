Google Pixel 6 design revealed (Video)

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, the designs were revealed by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech.

Google is making some major design changes to this years Pixel smartphone and the device will get a new look, lets find out some more details.

As we can see from the video the handset is getting a totally different design and it looks very interesting from the renders.

As yet there are no details on what sort of hardware the handsets will come with, although considering Google is going for a new design they could end some high end hardware like the Qualcomm Snapdragon.

We are expecting the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones later this year, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Front Page Tech

