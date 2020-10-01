Google Pixel 5 up for pre-order at Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that they have started to take pre-orders on the new Google Pixel 5 on their network in the UK.

Anyone who buy the device before the 20th of November can claim a pair of Bos QC 35 II headphones which normally retail for £299.

Prices for the handset start at £43 a month with a £19 up from payment until the 15th of October, you can see some of the other plans below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: – £55 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for watching live TV and sport in ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on-the-go or downloading boxsets in super-quick time. The plan also provides access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator – perfect for when the time is right to travel again.

Vodafone Unlimited – £50 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5– offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps. This makes it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite – £46 per month (£19 upfront cost) for the Google Pixel 5 – offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new Google Pixel 5 smartphone on Vodafone over at their website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

