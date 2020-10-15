Google Pixel 5 smartphone shown off on video

The new Google Pixel 5 was made official earlier this month and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

We get to have a look at the design and also some of the features on the new Google Pixel 5, lets find out what the device is like.

As a reminder the Pixel 5 comes with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

It also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it features an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a a dual camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera and one 12 megapixel camera, plus a 4080 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

