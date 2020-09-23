Google Pixel 5 smartphone leaked

Some photos and specifications for the new Google Pixel 5 smartphone have leaked, the handset is rumored to come with a 6 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it will apparently comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device will come with a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there will be a dual camera setup.

The dual cameras will include a 12 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel ultrawide camera, the handset will also come with a 4080 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Google Pixel 5 is expected to launch some time in October, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Winfuture

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals