Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones get official

The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones are now official, we have been hearing about these handsets for some time and now we have all the details on them.

First up is the Pixel 5, this handset comes with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it features an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a a dual camera setup with one 16 megapixel camera and one 12 megapixel camera, plus a 4080 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is equipped with a 6.2 inch Full HD+ OLED display and it also comes with a Snapdragon 765G processor.

The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it features dual rear cameras with a 12 megapixel and a 16 megapixel camera, on the front there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies. It also comes wotj a 3885 mAh battery.

Both handsets will come with Android 11, the Pixel 5 will be available from the 15th of October and in eight countries and the USA and Canada from the 29th of October.

Source Google

