Google Photos Memories feature gets updated

Google has announced that it is updating its Memories feature on Google Photos, the new update is designed to make it easier for you to share your Memories with your friends and family.

The update is designed to show you more videos and some new best snippets videos which have been created from your longer videos.

When you have hundreds of photos, it’s hard to manually scroll through your library to relive important moments. That’s my favorite thing about Memories — Google Photos does the work of resurfacing those moments so you can reminisce. I love seeing my old photos in a new light with creative edits like animations, Cinematic photos and collages.

Cinematic photos — the vibrant, moving, 3D representations of your photos shown in Memories — have quickly become one of our most-saved visual effects since they launched in 2020. Soon, you’ll begin to see full Cinematic Memories that transform multiple still photos into an end-to-end cinematic experience, taking you back to that moment in time. Cinematic Memories will also have music, making your photos feel a little more like a movie.

You can find out more information about the updated Memories feature for Google Photos over at Google’s website at the link below.

