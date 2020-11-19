Google Pay is getting a new look and more

Google has announced that it is giving its Google Pay mobile payment system a new look and also some newe features and more.

The new Google Play for iOS and Android is now available and Google is teaming up with a range of banks and will be offering a new mobile bank account with no fees or overdraft charges etc,Google has teamed up with 11 banks for these accounts.

Today we’re taking an important step forward in our quest to make money simple, secure and helpful. Starting in the U.S., we’re launching a redesigned Google Pay app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed around your relationships with people and businesses. It helps you save money and gives you insights into your spending. It’s built with multiple layers of security to keep your money and information private and safe. And in 2021, it will give you the chance to apply for a new kind of digital bank account with trusted financial institutions.

You can find out more information about the new updated Google Pay for iOS and Android over at Google’s website at the link below.

