Google enables advanced hacking protection for Nest devices

Google has this week rolled out its advanced tracking protection system in the form of its, Advance Protection Program to Nest devices. Enabling users to benefit from additional security.

“Yes, Nest works with Google Accounts, including accounts that are enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program. To help you manage all your Google Nest and Google Home devices, you can migrate your Nest Account to a Google Account.”

For privacy-related info about Google Nest connected home devices and services, see these FAQs on privacy.

Share with other home members more securely – To help keep your Google Nest and Google Home devices secure, follow these tips:

– Only add home members you trust. Keep in mind that:

– Any home member can access devices, media services, addresses, and home activity.

– Home members can add new devices to your home.

– Home members can add or remove other home members, including you. Any time a member is added to your home, all home members will get an email notification.

– If your Google Account is enrolled in Advanced Protection, we strongly recommend that all home members enroll in Advanced Protection. That way, all home members are equally protected against unauthorized access to their Google Account and home devices or services.

Source : Google : Engadget

