New Google TV streamer and Nest Thermostat unveiled

Google has introduced its latest innovations in the smart home space, including a new Google TV streamer and the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. These devices come packed with notable upgrades and features designed to enhance the user experience and provide seamless integration with your smart home ecosystem.

Google TV Streamer 4K

The new Google TV streamer features a sleek, modern design with a slanted box shape available in two stylish colors: porcelain and hazel. The device comes with an enhanced remote control that is larger and includes more buttons compared to its predecessor, such as a programmable favorite button, making navigation more intuitive and user-friendly. Under the hood, the streamer has received significant performance improvements, making it 22% faster than the previous model. It also offers expanded storage capacity of 32 GB, providing ample space for your favorite apps and content.

Connectivity options are robust, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of home entertainment setups. The streamer includes an Ethernet port for wired internet connection, a USB-C port for power, and an HDMI 2.1 port for high-quality video output. Audio and video enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s support for advanced formats such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and spatial audio, delivering an immersive and cinematic viewing experience.

As a smart home hub, the Google TV streamer integrates seamlessly with Google Home and is compatible with the latest smart home protocols, including Matter and Thread. Some notable new features include:

AI-generated screensavers that display personalized content based on your interests

A remote locator button to help you find your misplaced remote control

A dedicated Google Home panel for easy control of your connected smart home devices

The new Google TV streamer 4K will be available starting September 24th at a competitive price point of $99.99.

Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)

The fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat has undergone a significant redesign, now resembling a larger version of the Pixel Watch. It is available in three premium finishes: polished silver, gold, and obsidian. The most striking change is the 60% bigger edge-to-edge display with a curved lens, which enhances visibility and adds a touch of elegance to the device. The user interface has also been improved, making navigation more intuitive, while the solid, satisfying dial provides a tactile and responsive control experience.

One of the standout features of the new Nest Learning Thermostat is the inclusion of a Soli radar sensor. This advanced sensor enables dynamic far sight and customizable real-time weather animations on the display. While the thermostat is compatible with the Matter protocol, it only supports Wi-Fi connectivity and not the Thread protocol. The learning capabilities of the thermostat have been further enhanced, allowing for faster personalized scheduling and more effective energy-saving features.

The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) introduces new energy-saving features such as Natural Cooling and Adaptive Eco. These features optimize energy use based on your habits and environmental conditions, helping you save money on your energy bills without compromising comfort. The thermostat is compatible with a wide range of HVAC systems, including:

Humidifiers and dehumidifiers

Ventilation systems

Split units

Heat pumps

Priced at $279.99, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) comes with a temperature sensor and is available in the US and Canada.

Gemini Intelligence: Smarter Home Automation with Natural Language

Google has also introduced Gemini Intelligence, a new feature that integrates with Google Home to process images and generate text from Nest cameras. This innovative technology allows you to set up smart home automations using natural language commands, making it easier and more intuitive to manage your connected devices. The enhanced Google Assistant aims to provide better understanding, more natural interaction, and new voices, further improving the overall user experience.

Video & Image Credit: Source



