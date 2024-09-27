Google Nails it with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, However…

Google has made a significant stride in the foldable phone market with the release of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This latest iteration showcases notable improvements over its predecessor, addressing many of the shortcomings while introducing a range of enhanced features. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers a refined design, improved display technology, and solid hardware, although it still has room for improvement in certain areas, such as camera quality and processing power. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a detailed look at the new Pixel 9 Fold and its range of features, let’s find out more details about this new folding Android flagship.

Sleek and Modern Design

One of the most striking aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its updated design. Google has opted for a thinner and more contemporary squared-off shape, which gives the device a premium look and feel. The smaller hinge and matte finish sides contribute to the phone’s sleek appearance, while the soft touch back and reduced bezels enhance both the aesthetic appeal and the overall user experience. These design improvements not only make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold visually appealing but also more comfortable to hold and use.

Vibrant and Responsive Displays

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold features impressive display enhancements that cater to various user needs. The 6.3-inch 1080P Dynamic 120 HZ AMOLED cover screen offers vibrant colors and smooth scrolling, making it a pleasure to use for everyday tasks. When you unfold the device, you are greeted with an expansive 8-inch inner screen that features an impressive 2700 nits brightness and LTPO technology. This ensures that the display remains highly visible even in bright sunlight, allowing you to use the device comfortably in various lighting conditions. The improved screen usability and multitasking capabilities make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

Robust Hardware and Extended Battery Life

Google has equipped the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a 4650 mAh battery, which is above average for foldable devices. This means that you can enjoy extended usage time without constantly worrying about running out of power. The device also features quality speakers and IPX8 water resistance, adding to its durability and functionality in various environments. The flatter, quick fingerprint reader ensures secure and fast access to your phone, providing a seamless user experience.

Pixel Software Experience and Long-Term Support

One of the standout features of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its software experience. Google has included useful features such as call screening and the Pixel weather app, which enhance the device’s functionality and convenience. Running on Android 14, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to receive seven years of software updates, ensuring that you have access to the latest features and security patches for an extended period. This long-term support is a significant advantage, as it guarantees that your device remains up-to-date and secure for years to come.

Camera and Chipset: Room for Improvement

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold excels in many areas, there are a few aspects that could benefit from further improvement. The camera, for instance, features smaller sensors compared to the main Pixel phones, resulting in lower-quality images in low-light conditions. This may be a drawback for photography enthusiasts who prioritize exceptional camera performance. Additionally, the Tensor G4 chip, paired with 16GB RAM, offers decent performance but falls short of being top-tier in terms of power and efficiency. However, there are rumors that a custom Google chip could be developed, which could potentially address these limitations in future iterations of the device.

A Versatile Device for Multitasking

One of the most compelling aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its ability to function as two devices in one. When folded, it serves as a flagship phone, offering a premium experience for everyday use. However, when unfolded, it transforms into a mini tablet, providing a larger screen real estate for multitasking and productivity. This versatility makes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold an ideal choice for users who require a device that can adapt to their varying needs, whether it’s for work, entertainment, or a combination of both.

Key Highlights of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Refined, sleek design with smaller hinge and matte finish sides

Vibrant 6.3-inch cover screen and bright 8-inch inner screen

Above-average 4650 mAh battery for extended usage

Pixel software experience with useful features and long-term support

Versatile device for multitasking and productivity

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is an impressive device that offers a range of enhanced features and improvements, it’s important to consider its limitations. The camera quality and Tensor chip performance may not meet the expectations of users who prioritize innovative performance in these areas. As such, potential buyers who place a high value on these aspects might want to wait for the next generation of the device, which could potentially address these concerns.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold represents a significant step forward for Google in the foldable phone market. With its refined design, improved display technology, and solid hardware, it offers a compelling option for users who seek a versatile and premium device. While there is still room for improvement in certain areas, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold demonstrates Google’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of foldable technology and delivering a high-quality user experience.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals