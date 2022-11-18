Google Maps is getting some new features

Google has announced that it is updating Google Maps with some new features. Google will start to roll out its new Search with Live View feature on Maps.

Google is also making it easier for people to find EV charging stations to charge their electric vehicles, plus it providing more details on wheelchair-accessible, and stair-free places as well.

Say you’re visiting New York with plans to knock out your holiday shopping and catch up with friends. Lift your phone and tap on the camera icon in the search bar to see nearby stores and other places like coffee shops, banks and ATMs. With AR-powered directions and arrows, you can see what direction they’re in and how far away they are — and even spot places that aren’t in your immediate view (like a clothing store around the block) to get a true sense of the neighborhood at a glance. To find other places to hang out, tap on different place categories to explore what restaurants, bars, dessert shops, parks and transit stations are nearby. The best part? Beyond showing you where places are, you can see key information about each spot overlaid — like whether or not it’s open, how busy it is, what the price range is, and if the Google Maps community rates it highly.

You can find out more details about the new features that are coming to Google Maps over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google





