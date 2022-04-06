Google Maps gets directions on the Apple Watch and more

Google has announced that it is bringing a range of new features to Google Maps, this also includes some new features for Apple’s iOS devices and also the Apple Watch.

You will be able to use the Apple Watch for directions in Google Maps and there is also now support for Siri, Spotlight, and Shortcuts. The update also comes with toll road pricing and a range of other new features.

Navigate from your Apple Watch: If you have an Apple Watch and constantly find yourself away from home — and away from your phone — you’ll soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from your Watch. Starting in a few weeks, you’ll no longer need to begin navigation from your iPhone. Simply tap on the Google Maps shortcut in your Apple Watch app, and the navigation will start automatically on your Apple Watch. You can also add the “Take me home” complication to your watch and tap it to start the navigation home on Google Maps.

Search and get directions with Siri and Spotlight: Google Maps is integrating directly into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app on iOS. Once you’ve set up the shortcuts, just say “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” to access Google Maps’ helpful information instantly. You’ll start seeing this feature in the coming months, with enhanced Siri search functionality coming later this summer.

You can find out more information about the latest version of Google Maps over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals