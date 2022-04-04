How to use reverse image search on Google

As well as normal search and image search, Google also offers a reverse image search feature that you can use to search with an image you have.

For example, if you have an image of a product you would like to buy, but do not know the exact name of the product, you can use reverse image search to find that product or similar products. This could be an image sent to you by a friend or colleague that you want to find out more details about.

How do I use Google’s reverse image search feature?

The first thing you will need is to have the photo stored on your device, this could be on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Head to Google Images and then click on the photo icon in the search box, you will then be given the option to Paste Image URL or Upload an image. Select the Upload an image option and then select Choose File on your mobile device or Browse on your computer.

You will then be able to upload a file to your browser and Google will show you exactly the same images as the one that you upload if they are available. If exact images are not available, Google will show you similar images.

This can be seen in the picture below where we uploaded a photo of the new iPhone 13 Pro Max in the new green color. Google was able to identify this image and show us the same image and also very similar ones.

What can I use reverse image search for?

Google’s reverse image search feature is a great tool, it can be used to verify that someone is who they say they are. Many people have seen the popular MTV show Catfish, where people pretend to be someone else and are tracked down by the Catfish team, one of the tools that they use is image search on Google to see if the person is who they say they are.

This can be a great way to spot a fake online profile that someone may be using, if the original image is online, then it will show up in Google’s image search when you upload it.

What else can image search be used for?

Google’s image search feature is also widely used by journalists and others to spot fake news and fake photos. Many fake news stories use photos that may be related to something else, if you put this image into Google’s image search then you will be able to find out when this image was originally used.

Many fact-checking organizations can use this image search feature to determine whether or not an image used with a particular story is real or not. This can be a great way to determine fake news from real news.

There are many different things that you can use the reverse image search feature on Google for, we hope you find this guide useful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about image search over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Firmbee.com

