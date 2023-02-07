Samsung Galaxy S23 Android OS takes up 60GB

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones launched recently and there are three models in the range.

The range is made up of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top model which is the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The handsets all come with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI software and it has been revealed that this combination uses around 60GB of storage for the Android install.

On the Samsung Galaxy S23 model with 128GB of storage, 60GB for the Android install is almost half of the available storage on the device.

The Galaxy S23 is available with 128GB or 256GB of storage, the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with 256GB or 512GB and the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB os storage.

For comparison, the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone uses 15GB of storage on the handset for Android installation. Samsung is using four times the storage for Android on their Galaxy S23 than the Pixel 7 Pro and also twice as much space as a Windows 11 install takes up.

The news comes in a report from Ars Technica and you can see more details about what they found about the storage used for the One UI and Android 13 on the Galaxy S23 range of handsets at the link below.

Source Ars Techinca





