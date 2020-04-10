Google launches new braille keyboard for Android

Google has announced that it is launching a new braille keyboard for Android that works without the need for any additional hardware.

The new braille keyboard will work with the majority of smartphones and tablets and it is now built into Android.

TalkBack braille keyboard is a new virtual braille keyboard integrated directly into Android. It’s a fast, convenient way to type on your phone without any additional hardware, whether you’re posting on social media, responding to a text, or writing a brief email. As part of our mission to make the world’s information universally accessible, we hope this keyboard can broadly expand braille literacy and exposure among blind and low vision people.

The keyboard can be used anywhere you would normally type and allows you to delete letters and words, add lines, and submit text. You can turn the keyboard on and off as simply as switching between international keyboards. (Note: TalkBack gestures are not supported when the keyboard is on.)

You can find out more details about the new Google braille keyboard for Android over at their website at the link below.

Source Google

