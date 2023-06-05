New Google Home automation features

Google Home has undergone a significant redesign, introducing a five-tab layout to streamline the control of connected devices, the creation of home automations, and the monitoring of home activities. Upon opening, the app defaults to the Favorites tab, where users can conveniently pin their most frequently used devices, actions, and automations. The app also incorporates an Inbox for important updates and an Activity tab that presents device and camera history in chronological order.

The redesigned app enhances the accessibility and viewing experience of Nest cameras. Users can now view all their camera feeds in one location by selecting the Cameras Space or by adding them to the Favorites tab for immediate access upon opening the app. The app also introduces vertical video history scrubbing, allowing users to swiftly scroll through hours of video history. Google plans to extend support to early generation Nest Cameras in the coming months.

Google Home automation

In addition to these features, the app now accommodates a wider range of Matter-enabled devices. The new Devices tab provides a centralized location for managing all smart home devices, including those paired with Matter. Google is also broadening Matter support to iOS users, enabling them to set up and control their Matter devices in the Google Home app on iOS devices.

The Google Home app has been expanded to more platforms, including Wear OS and tablets. On Wear OS, users can scroll through their rooms on their smartwatch and access their Favorites for quicker adjustments. The app has also been optimized for tablets, with enhancements for both landscape and portrait orientations.

Lastly, Google is launching a new home panel on Android devices, offering quick, one-tap access to Google Home directly from the lock screen or quick settings. This feature will initially be available on Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet, allowing users to control devices without needing to open the app or unlock their device.

Source : Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals