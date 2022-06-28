Google Hangouts shutting down in November

Google has announced that it will be shutting down Google Hangouts in November of this year, users of the service can move over to Google Chat.

If you currently use Google Hangouts then you will be prompted to switch over to Google Chat before Hanouts shuts down.

First, starting today, people using Hangouts on mobile will see an in-app screen asking them to move to Chat in Gmail or the Chat app. Similarly, people who use the Hangouts Chrome extension will be asked to move to Chat on the web or install the Chat web app. In July, people who use Hangouts in Gmail on the web will be upgraded to Chat in Gmail.

While we encourage everyone to make the switch to Chat, Hangouts on the web will continue to be available until later this year. Users will see an in-product notice at least a month before Hangouts on the web starts redirecting to Chat on the web.

For most people, conversations are automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chat, so it’s easy to pick up where you left off. However, we encourage users who wish to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts is no longer available in November 2022 by following these instructions. You can visit the Help Center for more information on the differences between Chat and Hangouts, the migration timelines, and why we recommend downloading your Hangouts data.

You can find out more information on how to switch over from Google Hangouts to Google Chat at the link below.

Source Google

Image Credit: Kai Wenzel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals