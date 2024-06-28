Google’s new Gemma 2 9B AI model beats Llama-3 8B

Google has released two new models under the Gemma 2 series, featuring 9 billion and 27 billion parameters. These models are designed to be competitive with existing large language models, offering high performance in various benchmarks. The 9 billion model is noted for its efficiency and competitiveness against Llama-3 8 billion, while the 27 billion model is claimed to rival models with up to 70 billion parameters. Both models have specific hardware requirements for optimal performance and are available for commercial use.

Key Takeaways Model Variants : Gemma 2 comes in two versions – 9 billion parameters (9B) and 27 billion parameters (27B).

: Gemma 2 comes in two versions – 9 billion parameters (9B) and 27 billion parameters (27B). Performance : The 9B model outperforms Llama-3 8B in several benchmarks. The 27B model is competitive with models around 70 billion parameters and performs well in the LMSys chatbot arena.

: Hardware Requirements : The 27B model requires high-end hardware like Nvidia H100, A100 with 80 GB VRAM, or TPUs. The 9B model is more accessible, fitting on smaller GPUs like Nvidia L4 or T4.

: Training : The 27B model was trained on 13 trillion tokens using TPU 5s. The 9B model was trained on 8 trillion tokens using TPU 4s.

: Tokenizer : Utilizes a tokenizer with 256,000 tokens, contributing to its multilingual capabilities.

: Utilizes a tokenizer with 256,000 tokens, contributing to its multilingual capabilities. License : Commercially licensed, allowing a variety of use cases.

: Commercially licensed, allowing a variety of use cases. Deployment : Can be deployed on Google Cloud and Vertex AI, with one-click deployment options coming soon.

: Can be deployed on Google Cloud and Vertex AI, with one-click deployment options coming soon. Technical Enhancements : Incorporates changes in attention mechanisms. Uses model merging based on different hyper-parameters.

: Benchmarks and Testing : The 9B model consistently outperforms Llama-3 8B in various tasks. The 27B model sets a new state-of-the-art for open-weight models on the LMSys chatbot arena.

: Output Quality : Both models excel in creative writing and step-by-step reasoning tasks. The 27B model provides more detailed and contextually rich responses.

: Experimentation and Use : Available for testing on AI Studio. Demonstrates strong performance in code execution and complex reason



Sam Witteveen has created a great overview which provides more details on these latest AI large language models, and how they compete with existing large language models, to deliver exceptional performance across various benchmarks and applications. The Gemma 2 series offers two distinct variants, each tailored to specific needs and requirements:

The 9 billion parameter model is designed with efficiency in mind, making it a formidable competitor against Llama-3’s 8 billion parameter model. This model strikes a balance between performance and resource utilization, making it accessible to a wider range of users and applications.

is designed with efficiency in mind, making it a formidable competitor against Llama-3’s 8 billion parameter model. This model strikes a balance between performance and resource utilization, making it accessible to a wider range of users and applications. The 27 billion parameter model is a powerhouse, capable of rivaling models with up to 70 billion parameters. This model is engineered to tackle the most demanding applications, delivering unparalleled performance and accuracy.

Extensive benchmarking has revealed the impressive capabilities of these models. The 9 billion parameter model consistently outperforms Llama-3’s 8 billion model across several key metrics, while the 27 billion parameter model holds its own against significantly larger models. These results showcase Google’s relentless pursuit of model efficiency and effectiveness, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with large language models.

Gemma 2 9B and 27B AI -Models

To ensure optimal performance, the Gemma 2 models have specific hardware requirements. The 27 billion parameter model demands high-end hardware such as Nvidia H100, A100 (80GB VRAM), or TPU, reflecting its immense computational needs. On the other hand, the 9 billion parameter model, with its focus on efficiency, can run smoothly on smaller GPUs like Nvidia L4 or T4, making it more accessible to a broader user base.

Built using Extensive Training Data

One of the key factors contributing to the exceptional performance of the Gemma 2 models is the extensive training data they have been exposed to. The 27 billion parameter model has been trained on an astounding 13 trillion tokens, while the 9 billion parameter model has been trained on an impressive 8 trillion tokens. This vast amount of data enables the models to develop a deep understanding of language nuances, context, and patterns, resulting in highly accurate and contextually relevant outputs.

Google’s team of experts has incorporated several technical enhancements into the Gemma 2 models, further boosting their capabilities. These enhancements include:

Architectural changes and attention mechanism optimizations

Utilization of synthetic data to augment training

Model merging techniques to combine the strengths of different models

These advancements contribute to the models’ superior performance and efficiency, setting them apart from their predecessors and competitors.

Commercial Usage

Both the 9 billion and 27 billion parameter models are available under a commercial license, allowing businesses to harness their power for various applications. Deployment options include Google Cloud and Vertex AI, providing scalable and flexible solutions that can be tailored to specific needs.

In addition to their core capabilities, the Gemma 2 models come equipped with several valuable features. Google has open-sourced its text watermarking technology, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of generated content. The models also support high-quality chain of thought and markdown outputs, enhancing their versatility and usability across different domains.

Benchmarking

Rigorous benchmarking and testing have demonstrated the Gemma 2 models’ competitive performance in the LMSys chatbot arena. They have also showcased exceptional creative writing and code generation capabilities, highlighting their potential to transform various industries and applications.

To assist testing and experimentation, the Gemma 2 models are accessible through AI Studio. There is also the potential for local deployment, allowing users to explore and leverage the models’ capabilities in their own environments.

Google’s Gemma 2 series represents a significant milestone in the evolution of large language models. With the introduction of the 9 billion and 27 billion parameter models, Google has once again demonstrated its commitment to pushing the boundaries of natural language processing. These models, backed by extensive training data, advanced technical enhancements, and flexible deployment options, are poised to make a profound impact across various domains. As businesses and researchers continue to explore the potential of these models, we can expect to see groundbreaking applications and innovations that will shape the future of AI and natural language understanding.

Video Credit: Sam Witteveen



