Google Family Link app updated with new features

Google has announced that it is updating its Family Link app, the app now comes with a new design and a range of new features.

The Family Link app has been redesigned to bring the tools to the forefront of the app and make these tools easier to use.

Based on parents’ feedback, we redesigned Family Link to bring our tools to the forefront and make them easier to use. Across the Controls, Location and Highlights tabs, you’ll find new experiences like “Today Only” screen time limits, alerts for when your children arrive and leave a location and recommended content from trusted partners around online safety.

For easier access, parents and their children can also access Family Link online in a new web experience. Stay tuned for these changes to start rolling out today and complete over the next few weeks.

Google has also announced that it is launching more ways for children to explore Google TV, with new recommendations and watchlists for children.

Bringing recommendations and watchlists to kids profiles makes it easier to find the perfect shows and movies. Kids can easily browse top entertainment from their approved apps, and you can build a “must watch” list just for them from their TV and mobile device. And for parents with older kids who are ready to move on from YouTube Kids, their tweens can now use a supervised Google Account to start exploring YouTube on their Google TV kids profile. These updates will also start rolling out today and complete over the next few weeks.

You can find out more details about the new features for Google Family Link and Google TV at the link below.

Source Google



