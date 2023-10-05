Google Assistant with Bard unveiled

For some time now, Google has been dropping hints about integrating Bard technology into their Assistant. Today, the anticipation has culminated in the official launch of Google Assistant with Bard, a feature set to be available on both Android and Apple’s iOS operating systems.
This enhanced version of Google Assistant isn’t just a simple update; it’s a significant upgrade that incorporates Bard’s advanced capabilities. What sets it apart is its compatibility with the newly introduced Google Bard extensions, which expand its functionality even further. These extensions enable seamless interaction and task management across various Google services. Specifically, users will be able to effortlessly navigate and utilize Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Drive through the combined powers of Assistant and Bard.
In essence, Assistant with Bard aims to be a comprehensive digital aide, capable of assisting you across multiple platforms and services, making your digital life more streamlined than ever before.
At today’s Made by Google event, Google unveiled Assistant with Bard, a cutting-edge digital aide fueled by generative AI technology. This innovative platform merges Bard’s computational reasoning and generative skills with Assistant’s tailored assistance. Whether you prefer communicating via text, voice, or images, this assistant is designed to interact seamlessly. Moreover, it’s capable of executing tasks on your behalf. In the near future, this feature will be accessible on both Android and iOS smartphones.
Google is making it clear that Assistant with Bard is still in the early stages, they have said it will be made available to testers first and then rolled out to everyone over the next couple of months. We are looking forward to finding out more details about what the new Assistant with Bard is capable of, as soon as we get some details on when the software will be made available to everyone, we will let you know.
Source Google
