Google Assistant lands on Samsung’s Smart TVs

Samsung has announced that they are bringing Google Assistant to their Smart TVs,this will be on their 2020 Smart TVs.

This means that these 2020 smart TVs will no offer Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and also Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

Entertainment lovers can now use their preferred voice assistant to discover new content instantly with an effortless search by genre, director or actor. In addition to finding new TV programs and films to watch, viewers can ask Alexa, Bixby or Google Assistant to provide the weather forecast, find out the latest game scores or play their favorite tunes. With Google Assistant, viewers will also have access to the Google services they know and love to help streamline their days, including Google Search, Photos, Maps, Calendar and more.

“By bringing Google Assistant to Samsung Smart TVs, we want to connect your living room with the rest of the smart home and help you better manage your day, across your favorite Google services,” said Jack Krawczyk Director, Product Management for Google Assistant. “With our collaboration with Samsung, we are able to offer help from Google assistant to more people around the world right from the big screen.”

You can find out more details about the new range of voice assistants on Samsung’s 2020 Smart TVs at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals