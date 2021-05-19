Google and Samsung are merging Wear OS and Tizen

We heard rumors recently that Samsung would be using Google’s Wear OS for their next smartwatch instead of Tizen and now the two companies have revealed that they are merging the two operating systems.

Google have announced that they will be merging wearOS into Tizen OS to created a new unified platform for smartwatches.

Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration. Now, we’re bringing the best of Wear and Tizen into a single, unified platform. By working together we have been able to take strengths of each and combine them into an experience that has faster performance, longer battery life and more of the apps you love available for the watch.

For performance, our teams collaborated and made apps start up to 30% faster on the latest chipsets with smooth user interface animations and motion. To achieve longer battery life, we’ve worked to optimize the lower layers of the operating system – taking advantage of low-power hardware cores to enable better battery life. That includes handy optimizations like the ability to run the heart rate sensor continuously during the day, track your sleep overnight and still have battery for the next day. Finally, our unified platform will make it easier for developers to build great apps for the watch.

You can find out more details over at Google’s website at the link below, this is a bit or a surprise and not something we were expecting.

Source Google

