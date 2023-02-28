TiDivot Titanium golf divot and ball mark multitool

Golfers or those looking for a present for a golfer might be interested in a new gadget called the TiDivot. Described as an “over-engineered titanium divot tool..that’s fidgety” the titanium multitool allows you to carry out a number of applications such as golfball alignment, ball marker and more. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $68 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

Features of the TiDivot include Satisfying Opening Hinge, Precision Machined Grade 5 Titanium Body, Gorgeous Bead Blasted Body, Easily Serviceable For Lifelong Use, Extremely Durable Titanium Body, Insanely Sharp Divot Tool (Fix Divots), Super Easy To Use Bottle Opener, Magnetic Ball Marker, Golf Ball Alignment Tool, Groove Cleaner and Cigar Holder.

Weight :: ~80grams

Length Closed :: 80mm

Length Opened :: 115mm

Width :: 30mm

Thickness :: 6.5mm

Material :: Grade 5 Titanium

Warranty :: Lifetime (Just don’t lose it..that’s not covered under the warranty)

Finish :: Titanium – Sand Blasted

“The TiDivot isn’t just a divot tool. It’s a multi-use golf tool that can be used for a truck-load more than just fixing divots. We’ve been developing Titanium products for over a decade with over 15 successful product launches! There is no wait time. There is no figuring this out, and figuring that out… we know what we are doing.”

Golf divot tool

“Delivering the product to our backers within the set timeline is one of the major concerns associated with this project. The duration of manufacturing and shipping may increase depending on the level of backer support. However, we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our backers receive their rewards on time.”

If the TiDivot crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the TiDivot Titanium golf divot tool project review the promotional video below.

“The rationale behind our decision to use Kickstarter is that we have completed the prototyping stage of our product and are ready to scale up production and deliver it to our customers. Although we considered other options, we believe that the Kickstarter platform can give our product the momentum it needs to achieve greater success.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Titanium golf divot tool, jump over to the official TiDivot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals