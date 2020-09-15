Phi Ruler Golden Ratio ruler for sketching

Designer Ming Lo has created a new sketching ruler in the form of the Phi Ruler, offering a Golden Ratio ruler for “harmony creation”. Created to provide the ultimate design tool for designers, which also easily fits in your pocket, the Phi Ruler is currently available to back via Kickstarter for the next three days. Earlybird pledges start from $19 or £15 and worldwide shipping is available.

“The golden ratio is a common mathematical ratio equal to 1.618, helping to make pleasing and beautiful shape and create harmony and structure applied on design. It’s very common to notice the golden ratio on natures, such as ferns, flowers, seashells, even hurricanes. It’s also believed that the Golden Ratio has been in use for at least 4,000 years (or even earlier) in human art, design and architecture, from the Pyramids in Giza to the Parthenon in Athens; from Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel to Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. In nowadays, golden ratio has huge application on posters, printed adv., UI & UX design, website design and logo design etc. These simple techniques help designers to organize better art composition and inter-layout spaces on a proportional and calculated design, helping to create eye-catching and pleasing structure.”

“Phi Ruler is a multi-functional ruler that is designed to make sketching handy in seconds. Designer Yat Ming has been working on design for more than 10 years. He understands the importance of golden ratio application on every aspect from printed materials to User Interface design. He wants to create an ultimate design tool that is very useful, handy and user-friendly for designers. phi ruler is an one tool you need for every aspects on design no limited to sketching on printed design, Typography design, product and logo design, architecture and interior design.”

Source : Kickstarter

