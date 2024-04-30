Precision Golden Ratio drawing and sketching tools

If you enjoy sketching, drawing or are in the fields of graphic design, architecture, or art, you already understand the importance of precision and harmony in your creations. The Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set is here to transform the way you approach your projects, offering unparalleled accuracy and versatility in crafting designs that resonate with the natural beauty of the golden ratio. This toolkit is designed to simplify your workflow and enhance the aesthetic quality of your designs, ensuring that your work aligns with the visually pleasing properties of the golden ratio.

The Exlicon L set includes multifunctional tools such as the TG, Triangle, and Circle, each meticulously designed to help you draw perfect geometric shapes, golden spirals, and provide precise angle measurements. These tools are crafted to cater to your diverse needs, whether you’re sketching a new building, designing a logo, or creating a piece of art. With the Exlicon L, you can effortlessly incorporate the golden ratio into your designs, elevating their visual appeal and creating a sense of harmony that captivates your audience.

Early bird benefits are now available for the innovational project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates). The precision and versatility of the Exlicon L are unmatched. You’ll have access to a wide range of features, including a triangle ruler, marker lines at 2mm and 3mm, a parabolic curve, golden triangle, and radiating lines.

These features enable you to achieve diverse and accurate measurements for any project, giving you the flexibility to tackle complex designs with ease. The Circle Tool is particularly impressive, capable of drawing 112 circles with a broad spectrum of radius sizes, including groups of circles that align with the golden ratio and various semi-circle configurations. This tool alone opens up a world of possibilities for creating intricate and visually stunning designs.

Crafted from durable stainless steel and designed to be hand-sized, the Exlicon L tools are not only built to last but are also portable and easy to use. You can take them with you wherever your creative journey takes you, whether it’s to a client meeting, a construction site, or your own studio. The ergonomic design ensures that you can work comfortably and efficiently, allowing you to focus on bringing your ideas to life without any unnecessary strain or fatigue.

What sets the Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set apart is its user-centric approach. The feedback from thousands of users has shaped this tool set to be more user-friendly and functional. The larger, hand-size tools enhance usability, allowing you to work with precision and control. With the Exlicon L, you’re not just using a tool; you’re embracing a design companion that understands your need for perfection and elegance in every stroke. It’s like having a trusted partner by your side, guiding you towards creating designs that are both visually appealing and mathematically harmonious.

Assuming that the Exlicon L funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the Exlicon L Golden Ratio drawing instruments project assess the promotional video below.

The Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set is not just for seasoned professionals; it’s also an invaluable resource for aspiring designers and artists. By incorporating these tools into your creative process, you can develop a deeper understanding of the golden ratio and how it can elevate your designs. The Exlicon L set serves as a gateway to creating more harmonious and visually appealing compositions, helping you develop your skills and push the boundaries of your creativity.

Imagine the satisfaction of presenting your clients or colleagues with designs that not only meet their requirements but also evoke a sense of awe and appreciation. With the Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set, you can achieve just that. Your designs will stand out from the crowd, showcasing your attention to detail and your commitment to creating works of art that are both aesthetically pleasing and mathematically precise.

In a world where design meets precision, the Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set is your ultimate companion. It empowers you to unleash your creative potential while ensuring that every element of your design is carefully crafted to align with the timeless principles of the golden ratio. Whether you’re working on a logo, a building, a piece of furniture, or any other creative project, the Exlicon L set will help you achieve results that are nothing short of extraordinary.

So, step into a world where design meets precision, and let the Exlicon L Golden Ratio Tool Set be your guide to creating masterpieces that stand the test of time. Embrace the power of the golden ratio and let your creativity flourish with precision and style. With the Exlicon L set by your side, you’ll have the confidence and the tools to tackle any creative challenge that comes your way, knowing that your designs will be imbued with the timeless beauty and harmony of the golden ratio.

