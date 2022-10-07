GOG 14th Anniversary game sale enters final days

If you haven’t yet checked out the GOG 14th Anniversary game sale you might be interested to know that only a few days remain for you to bag a few bargains and stock up on games for the months to come. GOG has created special game bundles to promote classics and game preservation initiatives, the mission of the The Video Games History Foundation nonprofit organisation. So don’t delay as the GOG Anniversary Sale comes to an end on October 9th, 10 PM UTC.

“Our anniversary game sale party is coming to an end – this doesn’t mean we’re holding off with great offers. We’re all about classics, so make sure you check out new releases such as Hover Ace, RC Cars or Meat Puppet. And speaking of classics, we are once again collaborating with The Video Games History Foundation to offer the special Goodie Pack and Support Pack. “

GOG 14th Anniversary game sale

“Both are special game sale bundles that are meant to promote classics and game preservation initiatives which is the mission of this non-profit organization. The Goodie pack brings you concept arts, promotional assets, artbooks and music from games such as Another World, Pizza Connection or Enclave and it’s for free! Support Pack, on the other hand, includes two great classics: Corsairs Gold and Daemonsgate, and all profits from sale of this pack will be donated to TVGHF. Both Packs are available until October 9th, 10 PM UTC.”

Source : GOG



