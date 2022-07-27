GOG indie game sale now on over 2,000 deals up to 90% off

GOG has this week started its awesome Indie Game Sale offering over 2,000 indie game deals to choose from with some offering up to 90% of their recommended retail price. The Indie Sale continues until August 1st 2022 and the team over at GOG have kindly grouped the indie game offers into a selection of special collections. Allowing you to quickly scan what is on offer, check out six listed below.

You can also build your own bundle with tinyBuild and Daedelic Entertainment titles where you’ll receive +5% to regular discount for 5 games and +10% for 10 games and more.

GOG Indie Game Sale

“If you ever thought about building your own city, Urbek City Builder, the latest indie hit published by RockGame, is now available on GOG with a 10% discount. You can also build your own factory while cutting, merging and rotating geometric shapes in Shapez (-60%), an open source base building game inspired by Factorio, which is another new addition during the Find Your Indie Sale. Big fans of pixel art fighting action games will appreciate the release of Final Vendetta (-15%) and you should also consider playing Evoland Legendary Edition (-25%) with lots of references to movies and video games history.

Someone said food? – with games focusing on food (e.g. Overcooked franchise, Pizza Connection franchise, Cook, Serve, Delicious! franchise);

Groovy art – featuring distinctive and very unique art style (e.g. Darkest Dungeon, LIMBO, Pilgrims);

Existential crisis – titles putting you in difficult moral choices and raising questions on existence (e.g. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition);

I know that tune – games with great soundtracks (e.g. Crypt of the NecroDancer);

Hidden Gems – great indie games that you might have missed (e.g. Greak: Memories of Azur, GRAVEN, Armikrog – Deluxe Edition).

Am I the Monster? – where protagonists are creatures of darkness (e.g. Iratus: Necromancer Edition, The Blind Prophet, Talisman: Digital Edition, Cultist Simulator).

