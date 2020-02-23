GoFindMe GPS tracker : real time tracking without cellular connection

Adventurers, outdoor explorers, skiers, concert goers or anyone who would like to remain in contact with other party members or groups when cellular connectivity is not available or hindered may be interested in a new real-time GPS tracker called GoFindMe. The GPS tracker can function without the need for a cellular service for up to 72 hours on a single charge thanks to its integrated long-range radio technology. Working range is up to 5 miles (8 km) in your line of sight, 3 miles (5 km) in the downtown. FCC & CE & IC approved, tune to proper frequency band and power output based on country.

“One of the biggest challenges for outdoor activities is undoubtedly the communication and safety problem in the wild. GoFindMe comes as a good assistant, by allowing you to split and group up later easily, interact efficiently and explore safely. GoFindMe is a real-time GPS tracker that works without cell service. By built-in GPS and long-range radio technology, it allows you to stay in touch with people even if your phone fails. GoFindMe is an all-around tracking and communication solution for all kinds of outdoor activities, and for protecting your loved ones.”

Features of the GoFindMe GPS tracker include :

Set up Customized Safe Zone

Preset a variably sized virtual circle and receive alerts with flashing light and voice broadcasting once anyone leaves that circle, which ensures that no one wanders too far away.​

Expand Communication Range by Mesh Network

Turn on Mesh in the App to relay messages among all members when you share locations or send SOS, enabling you to connect over greater distances and reach out-of-range recipients. When turned on, GoFindMe devices keep receiving GPS signals from a range of satellites to obtain latest location information. Nearby GoFindMe devices will join in a default group automatically. You can also create a new group code to encrypt your communication.

Waterproof, Dustproof, Shockproof & Weather-resistant

IP67-rated dustproof and watertight. Being robustly engineered, it is shockproof, and stands up to extreme weather——no trouble handling temperatures ranging from -4°F to 140°F.​

