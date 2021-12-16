GMC teases its Sierra Electric Pickup

It’s no surprise that GM is working on other fully electric trucks and SUVs. The first vehicle it revealed was the new fully electric Hummer. GMC is now teasing its coming electric pickup that challenges the Ford F-150 Lightning and electric pickups from other manufacturers.

The teaser is a short video showing the pickup’s front end focusing on the “unique premium exterior lighting sequence.” The lighting sequence is pretty cool and presumably goes through its sequence at startup. The video shows the grill surround begins to glow first, and then each letter in the large GMC logo lights up before the headlights do their thing. Finally, the LED headlights start glowing from the bottom of the upside-down “L” up.

The video also clarifies that the GMC Sierra EV will launch in Denali trim, which will be high-end and likely quite expensive. There is no indication of driving range, power, or pricing on the vehicle. GMC says the truck will be fully revealed sometime next year.

