Ginetta Akula Supercar Has 600 HP, Starts at £275,000

The Ginetta Akula supercar is a groundbreaking addition to the world of high-performance vehicles. Launched by the renowned British sports racing car company Ginetta, the Akula features a powerful 600bhp V8 engine and a sleek, aerodynamic design. This limited-edition supercar is a testament to Ginetta’s six decades of motorsport engineering expertise, combining innovative technology with handcrafted precision. The Akula represents the pinnacle of British automotive engineering, showcasing the company’s commitment to creating exceptional driving machines that push the boundaries of performance and style.

Performance and Engineering Excellence

The Akula’s performance is nothing short of spectacular. With a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine, the car delivers 600bhp at 7,200rpm and 670Nm of torque at 5,100rpm. This power enables the Akula to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed exceeding 180mph. The car’s lightweight carbon monocoque structure and advanced aerodynamics, derived from Ginetta’s LMP1 race car, ensure exceptional handling and stability at high speeds. The Akula’s suspension system, featuring double wishbones and adjustable dampers, provides precise control and a smooth ride, even on challenging road conditions. The car’s braking system, with four-pot calipers and ventilated steel discs, offers reliable stopping power, while the optional carbon ceramic brakes enhance performance for track enthusiasts.

Bespoke Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail

Every Ginetta Akula is carefully handcrafted by a team of skilled technicians at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Leeds, England. The attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the car, from the bespoke-moulded seats to the carefully selected materials used throughout the interior. The Akula’s cockpit is designed to provide an immersive driving experience, with an electronically adjustable steering column, a Ginetta-developed touchscreen infotainment system with full iOS integration, and a range of premium features that ensure both comfort and functionality. The car’s exterior is equally impressive, with a striking design that combines aggressive lines with elegant curves, creating a visual impact that is both distinctive and timeless.

Pricing and Availability

The Ginetta Akula is priced from £275,000, excluding taxes and shipping. This exclusive supercar is limited to just 20 production units, making it a highly sought-after collector’s item. A limited number of build slots are still available, offering a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of British automotive history. Each Akula is built to order, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle with a range of bespoke options and finishes. From custom paint colors to interior trim packages, the possibilities for customization are virtually endless, ensuring that each Akula is truly one-of-a-kind.

Specifications

Engine: 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8

Power: 600bhp at 7,200rpm

Torque: 670Nm at 5,100rpm

Acceleration: 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: Over 180mph

Weight: 1,190kg

Transmission: Six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

Brakes: Four-pot calipers with 360mm ventilated steel discs (standard) or carbon ceramic brakes (Race Pack)

Wheels: Front 9.5″x20″ and rear 11″x20″ Ginetta racing aluminium wheels

Tyres: Front 265/35/20 and rear 305/35/20 Pirelli P Zero tyres

Fuel Tank: 100-litre capacity

Boot Space: 473 litres

A Testament to British Automotive Heritage

The Ginetta Akula is more than just a supercar; it is a celebration of British automotive heritage and a showcase of the country’s engineering prowess. With its combination of raw power, advanced technology, and bespoke craftsmanship, the Akula represents the best of what British car manufacturing has to offer. For enthusiasts and collectors alike, owning an Akula is an opportunity to be part of an exclusive group of individuals who appreciate the finer aspects of automotive engineering and design. As Ginetta continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of high-performance vehicles, the Akula stands as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

