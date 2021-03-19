GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6700 XT AORUS Elite graphics card launches

GIGABYTE has this week introduced a new graphics card to its range in the form of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AORUS Elite 12G powered by AMD RDNA2 gaming architecture. The latest graphics card builds upon previous designs and incorporates the RGB three-ring design and light effect fans from previously released cards. The light source guides light internally so that it creates a brighter and natural RGB light effect, says GIGABYTE in today’s press release.

– Powered by AMD RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6700 XT

– Integrated with 12GB GDDR6 192-bit memory interface

– WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System with alternate spinning fans

– Screen cooling

– Graphene nano lubricant

– RGB Fusion 2.0

– Protection metal back plate

– 4 years warranty (Online registration required)

“AORUS Radeon RX 6700 XT ELITE adopts the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, features three unique blade fans, alternate spinning, composite copper heat pipes in direct contact with the GPU, 3D active fans and Screen cooling that work together to provide efficient heat dissipation. These cooling technologies keep the graphics card running at a low, resulting in higher and more stable performance. The middle fan spins in reverse to optimize airflow for heat dissipation, enabling more efficient performance. Screen cooling extends the heatsink to allow air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation, and avoids the heat accumulation.

AORUS graphics cards stand for premium quality. It utilizes the graphene nano-lubricant, which can extend fan life by 2.1 times, delivering nearly the lifespan of the double ball bearing systems while providing quiet operation. AORUS graphics cards use a multi-phase power supply design to allow the MOSFET to operate at lower temperature with over-temperature protection design and load balancing for each MOSFET, plus Ultra Durable certified chokes and capacitors to provide excellent performance and longer system life. The metal back plate not only strengthens the overall structure of the graphics card, but also prevents the PCB from bending or sustaining damage. The power indicator will alert gamers by flashing light when experiencing any power supply abnormality.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by GIGABYTE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always, in the meantime check with your local scalper as they probably have already got plenty in stock.

Source : GIGABYTE

