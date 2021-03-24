GIGABYTE M32Q gaming monitor launches

GIGABYTE has launched a new gaming monitor this week in the form of the M32Q, offering a 32-inch flat-display QHD resolution and equipped with the latest SuperSpeed IPS panel to achieve a 1 ms GTG response time with a 165Hz (OC 170Hz) refresh rate. Together with 8-bit color and super-wide color gamut of 94% DCI-P3/ 120% sRGB offering the outstanding color accuracy and consistency and is a VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 display. The M series lineup is designed to enhance work productivity meanwhile offering an ultra-fast gaming and desiring entertainment experience, says GIGABYTE who explain more in this week’s press release.

“Besides the phenomenal panel specification which ensures high-performance gaming, the exclusive GIGABYTE tactical features cannot be left untold. The new Aim Stabilizer Sync allows users to reduce motion blur while enable V-Sync technology at the same time, offering the crystal clear vision in the FPS game.

Combined with the latest Eagle Eye feature, which is able to adjust screen sizes and zoom-in ratios that power up the aiming ability to the next level! Another new feature, 6 axis color control, it allows users to adjust 6 colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) individually to more accurately display the color gamut on the monitor that tailoring to multiple purpose of use. Moreover, to complete the perfect visual-audio experience, M32Q comes with a built-in stereos which offers users with quality sound experience.”

Source : GIGABYTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals