

More details of been revealed today regarding the new Gigabyte BRIX AMD Ryzen 5000U mini PC equipped with Gigabytes exclusive Ultra Durable technology. The new mini PC will be available in Q3 2021 and includes the latest 7 nm Vega graphics cores, GIGABYTE’s latest AMD Ryzen 5000U BRIX mini-PC boosts a 24% improvement on graphics performance compared to the previous generation, as well as 1.3x better performance than the competition, says Gigabyte.

The Gigabyte BRIX AMD Ryzen 5000U mini PC natively supports four 4K/60P display outputs via 2x HDMI, 1x USB-C DisplayPort, and 1x mini-DP for the best in monitor compatibility. The 2.5G Ethernet design paired with 802.11ax WiFi 6E configuration reduces the risk of disconnections while increasing the flexibility of the network. The integrated TPM IC can provide hardware-level information security and system protection by avoiding data leak from decryption.

“GIGABYTE’s latest BRIX mini-PC provides two types of versions, which are the Slim version and the Tall version. The Tall version is for enabling additional storage capacity that allows users to install 2.5″ SSD/HDD. Also, the new upgrade kits have two new options. Options included: (1) I/O expander for adding 2nd LAN and a RS232 communication port (2) Storage expander: Adding 2 more 2280 M.2 SSDs to make BRIX run with 3 SSDs. It hugely increases the flexibility and functionality to adapt to various applications. Combined with different I/O outputs, the mini size BRIX systems offer unlimited possibilities. Bundled with a VESA bracket, the GIGABYTE’s latest BRIX mini-PC can easily be mounted behind a monitor, fulfilling various applications in different fields of industry, commerce, or education.”

For the full press released jump over to the Tech Power Up website by following the link below

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

