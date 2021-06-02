New Gigabyte BRIX mini PC launches Q3 2021

A new Gigabyte BRIX mini PC will be available to purchase during Q3 2021, supporting up to a 15-watt Ryzen 5000U Cezanne processor with 8 Zen 3 CPU cores, 16 threads, and supported by Radeon Vega graphics and up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory thanks to the inclusion of two SODIMM slots together with a M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA storage.

The small form factor mini PC measures just 5.5 x 5.3 x 1.7 inches in size and is equipped with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5 and offers connectivity via 2 x HDMI, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x USB-C w/DisplayPort functionality, a single USB-C port, 5 x USB 3.2 Type-A, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet and a 3.5mm audio jack. Check out the promotional video below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the new 2021 BRIX mini PC.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabyte, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing

