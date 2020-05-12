Ghostrunner demo now available via Steam

The development team creating Ghostrunner have made available a limited time demo of the upcoming game via Steam. To learn more about the new demo and view some gameplay check out the Digital Foundry demo analysis embedded below.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk setting of a futuristic mega-structure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the very bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster and take your revenge.

“Ghostrunner is a highly playable speed-running assassination game running under Unreal Engine 4. It’s also using the middleware’s new ray tracing features. Alex Battaglia and John Linneman gives their thoughts on the game – and with a bit of console command line magic, we give UE4’s early ray tracing implementation a full feature test and thorough performance workout.”

“The streets of the tower-city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources grow thin, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. The final attempt to set things right, before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you’re always outnumbered, but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets thanks to superhuman reflexes and employ a variety of special techniques to prevail.”

Source : Steam : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals