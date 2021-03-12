Ghost in the Shell special effects behind the scenes

Weta Workshop was the special effects team responsible for creating the amazing robot humanoids and various other special effects in the Ghost in the Shell movie starring Scarlett Johannson. If you are interested in learning more about what went into the suit and special effects within the movie check out the videos below. Even though they were published a few years back they still provide a great insight into what goes into creating such special effects for the movies.

Source : Weta Workshop : Adafruit

