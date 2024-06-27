Getac F110 rugged tablet for professionals

Getac has launched the next generation of its flagship F110 rugged tablet, designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency for field professionals. The new F110 model builds on its legacy of rugged reliability, offering upgraded processing power, enhanced brightness, and superior connectivity options. This makes it an ideal choice for field professionals working in challenging indoor and outdoor environments.

Key Takeaways Upgraded Intel Core 13th Gen i5/i7 processor with Intel UHD Graphics

Ultra-bright 1,200 nit LumiBond screen with multitouch modes

Wide range of connectivity options including Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.3

Optional 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 modules with dual sim design

Enhanced energy efficiency with DDR5 memory and hot-swappable batteries

Rugged reliability with MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification

Powerful and Versatile Performance

The new F110 rugged tablet is equipped with an upgraded Intel Core 13th Gen i5/i7 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, providing new levels of processing speed and graphical performance. This makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from data collection to real-time analysis. The ultra-bright 1,200 nit LumiBond screen, which supports multitouch modes (touch, glove, pen), ensures optimal productivity in various weather conditions, including full sun, rain, and snow.

Outstanding Connectivity Options

Fast and reliable remote communication is crucial for field operations in industries such as defense and oil & gas production. The next-generation F110 offers a wide array of connectivity options, including Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.3. These features enable personnel to quickly communicate with colleagues and share data as needed. Additionally, optional 4G LTE and 5G Sub-6 modules with a dual sim design (physical sim and e-sim) further enhance connectivity. A 5MP webcam provides clear and detailed pictures during video calls and remote guidance activities.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency and Field Reliability

Field professionals in industries like utilities and manufacturing require digital devices that can operate for the full duration of their shifts, even when access to power points is limited. The next generation F110 features DDR5 memory (up to 32 GB), offering higher base speeds and lower power consumption than previous generations. Its user-friendly hot-swappable batteries can be easily replaced in the field if needed. For extended operation time, the F110 is compatible with Getac’s optional high-capacity Li-ion batteries.

The F110 also features rugged reliability, with MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification, a 6ft operating drop rating, and optional salt fog resistance. These features make it ideally suited for operations in challenging work environments where the risk of accidental knocks, drops, and spillages is much greater.

Pricing and Availability

The next generation F110 fully rugged tablet is available now. Pricing varies based on configuration and optional features. Interested customers can contact Getac directly or visit its website for detailed pricing information and to place orders. For those interested in rugged technology, Getac offers a range of other products designed for field professionals, including rugged laptops and convertible devices. These products are built to withstand harsh environments and provide reliable performance, making them ideal for industries such as construction, public safety, and transportation.

In conclusion, the new Getac F110 rugged tablet is a powerful and versatile tool for field professionals, offering enhanced performance, connectivity, and energy efficiency. Its rugged design ensures reliability in challenging environments, making it a valuable asset for various industries.



