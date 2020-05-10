MAD Gaze gesture controlled smartwatch from $149

The campaign to fund a new smartwatch has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,400 backers with 4 days left on the project. The MAD Gaze is a unique smartwatch that can be controlled with finger taps, clicks and hand gestures. Launched via Indiegogo early bird pledges are available from $149 offering a massive 48% saving of the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more.

Unlike other devices with rudimentary gesture features, MAD Gaze Watch uses an incredibly advanced gesture control system with a cutting-edge 9-axis gyro and acceleration sensor which accurately captures the different vibration waves and movements of the hand and analyzes them with an advanced intelligent algorithm that triggers any number of customized functions.

The Gaze smartwatch was showcased earlier this year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas together with the previously launched MAD Gaze Glasses. “Gain greater control over your daily digital lives with the MAD Gaze Watch.”

“Smartwatches and mobile phones have powerful features that we rely on throughout our day but they can be inconvenient to use while on the go. The MAD Gaze Watch lets users conveniently control their digital lives with simple hand, wrist, and finger gestures to trigger apps, photos, music, and many other smart features. MAD Gaze Watch is powered by advanced hand gesture controls that can be fully customized for any watch function. For instance, tapping a surface, snapping different fingers, turning your wrist, or simply tapping the back of your hand can trigger different actions such as taking pictures, answering and declining phone calls, playing music, controlling volume, setting timers, sharing locations.”

Source : Indiegogo

