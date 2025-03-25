Genshin Impact Charged: UGREEN’s New Co-Branded Power Collection

UGREEN, a leading provider of innovative tech accessories, has recently unveiled an exciting collaboration with the immensely popular action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. This partnership has resulted in the creation of a co-branded charging collection that seamlessly combines functionality with stunning design elements inspired by the game’s captivating world. The exclusive lineup features four essential charging products, each drawing inspiration from Kinich, the enigmatic Saurian Hunter hailing from Natlan, the latest nation introduced in the game. Meticulously designed to cater to the needs of both avid gamers and tech enthusiasts, these accessories ensure uninterrupted gameplay sessions and efficient charging capabilities, even when on the go.

Discover the Collection’s Offerings

The Genshin Impact Charging Collection by UGREEN encompasses a diverse range of products tailored to meet various charging needs. The lineup includes a high-capacity 20,000mAh power bank, a compact yet powerful 65W GaN fast charger, a versatile Qi2 MagSafe-compatible wireless charger, and a durable 100W USB-C to USB-C cable. Each product features intricate designs that pay homage to Kinich, reflecting his steady and efficient nature as a skilled hunter. Whether you’re engrossed in an intense gaming session on your laptop, phone, or tablet, these accessories are engineered to deliver high-speed charging and unwavering reliability, ensuring you never miss a crucial moment in the captivating world of Teyvat.

Availability and Pricing

Gaming enthusiasts and Genshin Impact fans across the globe can now get their hands on the highly anticipated Genshin Impact Charging Accessories. The collection is currently available in 14 countries, including major markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Germany. In the U.S., consumers can easily purchase these products through UGREEN’s official website, Amazon, and the increasingly popular TikTok Shop. The prices for these accessories range from an affordable $9.99 for the USB-C cable to $89.99 for the feature-packed power bank. With their competitive pricing and unique designs that resonate with Genshin Impact’s vibrant aesthetics, these accessories have quickly become a must-have for dedicated fans of the game and tech enthusiasts seeking reliable and stylish charging solutions.

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition ($89.99)

UGREEN Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition ($39.99)

UGREEN MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition ($59.99)

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition ($9.99)

Uncompromising Performance and Specifications

Each product in the Genshin Impact Charging Collection features impressive specifications and features that cater to the demands of modern gaming and tech devices:

UGREEN Nexode Power Bank Genshin Impact Edition: With a generous 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank supports 100W fast charging and offers a 130W dual-port output, ensuring rapid and efficient charging for multiple devices simultaneously. The intuitive TFT display keeps you informed about the charging status, while the Kinich-inspired design adds a touch of gaming flair. MSRP: $89.99.

With a generous 20,000mAh capacity, this power bank supports 100W fast charging and offers a 130W dual-port output, ensuring rapid and efficient charging for multiple devices simultaneously. The intuitive TFT display keeps you informed about the charging status, while the Kinich-inspired design adds a touch of gaming flair. MSRP: $89.99. UGREEN Nexode Charger Genshin Impact Edition: This compact charger delivers an impressive 65W fast charging capability, featuring two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for versatile connectivity. The integrated GaNInfinity™ chip provides intelligent temperature control, ensuring safe and efficient charging. MSRP: $39.99.

This compact charger delivers an impressive 65W fast charging capability, featuring two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for versatile connectivity. The integrated GaNInfinity™ chip provides intelligent temperature control, ensuring safe and efficient charging. MSRP: $39.99. UGREEN MagFlow Wireless Charger Genshin Impact Edition: Experience the convenience of Qi2 15W fast wireless charging with this foldable 2-in-1 design. The magnetic pad securely holds your device in place, while the earbuds dock and USB-C smartwatch port offer additional charging options. MSRP: $59.99.

Experience the convenience of Qi2 15W fast wireless charging with this foldable 2-in-1 design. The magnetic pad securely holds your device in place, while the earbuds dock and USB-C smartwatch port offer additional charging options. MSRP: $59.99. UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable Genshin Impact Edition: This durable nylon-braided cable supports 100W fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds. The included silicone K’uhul Ajaw cable strap adds a touch of Genshin Impact-inspired design. MSRP: $9.99.

Explore UGREEN’s Extensive Product Range

Beyond the Genshin Impact Charging Collection, UGREEN offers a wide array of tech solutions designed to enhance your digital lifestyle. From phone mounts and docking stations to high-quality audio devices, UGREEN’s product portfolio caters to the diverse needs of tech-savvy consumers. For Genshin Impact fans, this collaboration opens up exciting new ways to integrate their love for the game into their everyday tech accessories. Whether you’re a passionate gamer or simply appreciate innovative and reliable tech products, UGREEN’s offerings are crafted to elevate your digital experience to new heights.

Source Ugreen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals