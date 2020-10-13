New Genshin Impact area opens December 2020



Developer MiHiYo has announced that a new area within the Genshin Impact will be opening up during December 2020 and as part of the six weekly update schedule. “Version 1.1 will arrive alongside the Unreconciled Stars event, which the developer suggests will arrive around November 11. Looking forward to Version 1.3 (estimated arrival time: February 2021), the game will see the Lantern Rite event.”

Genshin Impact launched on September 28th 2020 and is a free-to-play action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo on available now on PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC. Offering players a fantasy open world environment with an action based combat system which uses elemental magic, character switching and uses gacha game monetization for players to obtain rare characters, weapons, and other resources.

“Genshin Impact takes place on the world of Teyvat, which is divided into several nations and regions. Currently, there are two nations within the game that the player can visit: Mondstadt and Liyue. Mondstadt, known as the city of freedom, worships Barbatos, the wind archon and sits on an island in the middle of a lake. Mondstadt’s region occupies the northeastern half of the map, and in the southeastern half of the map lies the nation of Liyue, which worships the geo archon Rex Lapis and is the largest market harbor in Teyvat. Each nation takes inspiration from a real world region, incorporating regional aesthetics. Mondstadt uses central European influences, while Liyue uses many common Chinese elements, such as the Stone Forest.”

Source : VG247

