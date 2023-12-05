Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept unveiled

Genesis has unveiled a new concept car, the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept and you won’t be able to drive this car on the road, it will be available exclusively in Gran Turismo 7 from January 2024.

The 2024 X Gran Berlinetta VGT Concept embodies the most emotional expression of the Genesis brand’s characteristic Athletic Elegance design philosophy. The Concept was born from a design study that demonstrates Genesis’ passion and intent for the Vision Gran Turismo series.

The design language of the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept is pure and muscular, with volumes centered around the wheels. Its design orchestrates the cab backwards proportions with Genesis’ typical anti-wedge attitude that is structured around a virtual parabolical tensioned theory, which is common to the Genesis model line-up. The package design maximises the dash-to-axle ratio while moving the driver and powertrain rearward for a lean mid-engine layout.

“Our goal was to create a timeless design rooted in the essence of motorsport,” said Genesis Chief Designer John Krsteski. “We have an incredibly diverse global design team that are car and racing enthusiasts. The designers relished the opportunity to create a race car that featured Genesis design.

You can find out more information about the new Genesis X Gran Vision Gran Turismo Concept over at the Genesis website at the link below, it certainly;y looks like an interesting supercar.

Source Genesis



