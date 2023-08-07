Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 adds 4 new cars and more

Sony has today released new features to the Gran Turismo 7 racing game in the form of update 1.36. Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36 introduces four new cars, including the much-anticipated Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 from the upcoming Gran Turismo movie. The update has been released today on Monday, August 7, and requires you own a copy of the Gran Turismo 7 game.

In a nod to the Gran Turismo movie, a new livery has been added, replicating the GT-R as seen in the film. Based on a true story, the movie is set to hit theaters worldwide from August 9, adding another layer of anticipation for fans of the franchise.

To add to the excitement, a gift campaign will be launched, running from August 7 to September 28 offering the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 as a reward, giving players a chance to experience the thrill of driving this high-performance vehicle.

Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.36

In celebration of the World Series Showdown 2023 Amsterdam, which will be held on August 11-12, two campaigns will be run. These campaigns offer in-game credits and early access to the Toyota Ambulance Himedic, providing players with more opportunities to enhance their gaming experience.

The update also includes the first generation Corvette, the Maserati MC20, and the GR Corolla. The latter is a high-performance model from Toyota’s Gazoo Racing brand, and a special ‘MORIZO Edition’ is also being introduced. Players will have the opportunity to try out the GR Corolla in Round 7 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023, and those who enter the championship will receive the car for free.

In addition to the new cars, three Extra Menus have been added, including a ‘Fire Station’ to the featured section. This new content will be available for purchase at Brand Central from late September, giving players even more ways to customize their gaming experience.

The Gran Turismo 7 1.36 that is set to bring a host of new features and opportunities for players, from new cars to exciting campaigns. Whether you’re a fan of the franchise or a newcomer to the game, this update promises to deliver an engaging and thrilling gaming experience and bring the movie to your home PlayStation console.

Source: Playstation



