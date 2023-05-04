Sony Pictures have released a new trailer for the upcoming Gran Turismo film based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who went from playing the PlayStation game to racing on real-life tracks and becoming a professional racing car driver. Watch the trailer below to learn more about the upcoming film directed by Neill Blomkamp and starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

“The film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver. “

“The film is based on the video game series of the same name published by PlayStation Studios, while inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage Gran Turismo player aspiring to be a race car driver. It stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.”

The Gran Turismo film will premier in theatre screens worldwide from August 11, 2023 onwards. As soon as Sony releases any more information and new trailers we will keep you up to speed is always. The Gran Turismo series of video games is now in its seventh-generation and was originally launched way back in December 1997 on the PlayStation platform. The racing simulation game has been developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The latest Gran Turismo 7 game launched during March 2022 and is now available to play on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source : Sony





