Gran Turismo 7 quick start guide for new drivers

Today the highly anticipated racing game Gran Turismo 7 launches exclusively on the PlayStation platform. Available to play on both PlayStation 4 and latest generation PlayStation 5 consoles Polyphony Digital’s driving simulator is a “celebration of car culture built to be enjoyed by new drivers and existing fans alike” says Brett Elston on the official PlayStation blog. Check out the opening movie below for an overview of what you can expect from the new racing game.

Sony has put together a quick start guide with a few hints and tips for new drivers who may not have experienced the previous titles in the Gran Turismo franchise

“We are very happy to deliver to you now our latest title, ‘Gran Turismo 7’. GT7 is a title that packs all the elements expected by long-time fans of the series, while making an effort to convey the deep culture and allure of cars to even players who have no knowledge of cars and driving starting out.

The intro part of the opening movie features a compact history of cars, starting from the very first proposal of cars by Carl Benz, to the latest EV, the Porsche Taycan. Cars are a mysterious existence that has been fascinating people for over a century since their birth, and I’m hoping that you feel something from it, and that it expands your imagination. The picture we wanted to paint in the long, over 7-minute opening movie, was the history of the relationship between cars, people, and society over the last 150 years.”

Gran Turismo 7

“As noted in our State of Play Blog post, the first few hours guide you through each area of the world map, offering explanations and light direction about what to do next. And as you collect your first few cars, you’ll be soaking up the insanely gorgeous visuals and legendarily smoooooth tunes. Before long, the alluring audiovisual wonder of this car quest will settle in.”

“Your first big decision is choosing one of three compact cars. You’ll quickly earn the other two, so just pick the one that speaks to you. These starter cars are just that, and will quickly give way to sportier, faster options. So for those first several hours, play around! Drive a lot of different cars, experiment with tuning (more on that below), and basically just find something that feels right to you.

Everyone’s journey will vary, but broadly speaking you should have many cars to choose from within the first few hours. Following the Menu Books at the GT Café will earn you a fair few new cars, but don’t forget to scope out Brand Central once you’ve unlocked it for additional options.

A core part of the GT experience, License Tests teach you critical driving skills via short, scenario-based minigames. Your car is predetermined, and your goal is always clear (“accelerate and then brake to a full stop within this designated area”), so attempting these tests and applying this knowledge to the rest of the game is crucial.”

For more details and hints and tips to help you get started with the new Gran Turismo 7 racing game jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony

