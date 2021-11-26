Following on from the release of the new affordable Genesis Neon 600 RGB gaming headset priced at just $40, Genesis have announced the availability+ of a new white edition offering the same features and design, albeit in a white finish. The Neon 600 RGB gaming headset is equipped with 50 mm drivers with a wide frequency range between 20 – 20,000 Hz.

“The Genesis Neon 600 RGB White headset is a white version of the popular Neon 600 RGB model. Users can enjoy a special mechanism, which smoothly and automatically adjusts to the wearer’s head, as well as foam earpads covered with eco-leather. The RGB illumination lights up the design and allows users to adapt the looks of the set to the rest of the hardware as well interior decoration. You can select one of the nine available colors with the use of a button located on the earpad.”

“Bathed in white, the Genesis Neon 600 RGB White is a stylish headset for gamers. In it equipped with a mechanism that automatically fits the set to the user’s head. The manufacturer also included RGB illumination, which lights up the earpads. The illumination system does not require the user to install any additional software.”

Genesis Neon 600 RGB White wired gaming headset specifications:

model: Neon 600 RGB White

headset type: overhead, earpads

transducers: dynamic, 50 mm diameter

frequency: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

impedance: 32 Ohm

dynamic range: 108 dB

microphone:

o sensitivity: -48 dB

o frequency: 100 Hz – 20 kHz

interface:

2x mini-jack 3.5 mm (3-pole)

1x USB (power)

cable: braided, 2.3 m long

Source : TPU : Genesis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals