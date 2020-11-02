Genesis Neon 600 RGB affordable gaming headset from $40

Gaming peripheral manufacturer Genesis has announced the launch of its new affordable gaming headset in the form of the Neon 600 RGB which is now available to purchase priced at $40. The Neon 600 RGB gaming headset is equipped with 50 mm drivers and offers a wide frequency in the range between 20 – 20,000 Hz, delivering incredibly strong bass and specially optimized sound for gaming matches.

“Be unique, stand out on the gaming battlefield and show your style with a 6 colour backlight or the colours of the rainbow from the RGB palette. This mesmerizing effect has as many as nine backlight modes so that Neon 600 RGB will make your victories stylish. The function that allows you to choose any colour of the backlight, only confirms the uniqueness of these headphones.”

“The key to winning team competitions is clear, timely and effective communication within the team.Neon 600 RGB is equipped with a high-end omni-directional microphone that will not let you down in any situation. Thanks to its flexible design, you can easily adjust the microphone to the most comfortable position.”

Source : Genesis

