Genesis Krypton 290 RGB cheap gaming mouse features 7 programmable buttons, Macros and more

Gamers looking for an cheap gaming mouse may be interested in the new affordable Genesis Krypton 290 priced at just €20 or $24. The lightweight mouse weighs just 99g and features asymmetrical design and is equipped with impressive array of 7 programmable buttons which can be configured using the included Genesis customization software. Macros can be recorded and illuminations tweaked to your exact requirements from a choice of 16 million colors and save to the mouse’s internal memory.

Genesis Krypton 290 cheap gaming mouse specifications

Mouse model: cable

size: 125 x 64 x 41 mm

weight: 99 g

sensitivity: 200 – 6400 DPI

max. tracking speed: up to 66 inches per second

acceleration: up to 22 G

in-built memory: yes

number of buttons: 7

software: yes, with the option to save macros

illumination: yes, RGB LED with PRISMO effect

cord: 1.8 m USB

compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

“Switches with 10 million click durability, on the other hand, provide users with effortless functioning. When it comes to precision, so important during gameplay, this is handled by a 6400 DPI optical sensor. It has six leves of sensitivity, with a minimum setting of 200 points per inch. The currently selected level is shown by the DPI indicator. According to the manufacturer, the sensor can track movement with a 66 inch per second speed and handles acceleration up to 22 G.”

Source : Genesis

