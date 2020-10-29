Genesis GV70 SUV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled its second SUV, the Genesis GV70, the car is the fifth model in the Genesis range, the car is aimed at the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and others.

The Genesis GV70 is expected to be available with a range of different engine options, the exact ones have yet to be announced.

The design of the GV70’s front is thoroughly unique. The iconic Crest Grille, which takes its shape from the Genesis logo, has been set lower than the Quad Lamps to reflect the SUV’s athletic nature, while the two-lined Quad Lamps evoke a sense of speed and dynamism. Skid plates placed on the bottom of the bumpers reinforce the SUV’s powerful image.

When viewed from the side, the GV70 exudes an elegant sensibility. The arching Parabolic Line, which begins at the top of the Quad Lamps and runs elegantly along the side of the SUV, creates a dramatic contrast with the muscular rear fenders. The sleek and elegant coupe-like roofline, along with the dropping chrome line to the C-pillar, accentuates the GV70’s unique athletic characteristic.

You can find out more information about the new Genesis GV70 SUV over at Genesis at the link below.

Source Genesis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals