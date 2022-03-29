COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series graphics cards

Hardware engineers COLORFUL have launched their new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards series this month adopting the new 16-pin power supply interface introduced with the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series graphics cards. “Designed for the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. And It’s packed with 24 GB of the fastest 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory, providing 1 TB/s of memory bandwidth.”

“The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan features a triple-fan design with a hollow back panel for pass-through airflow. The Vulcan model also sports a display for monitoring and customization. On the other hand, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune uses liquid cooling technology to deliver extreme cooling for extreme performance.

The card is fitted with a black and red themed triple-fan cooler design. The iGame Display on the side can be flipped 90° to stay visible even in vertical GPU mounting orientation. Being a massive and heavy graphics card, COLORFUL fitted the RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan with the Vulcan Support Frame. The graphics card also sports addressable RGB lighting that can be customized and synchronized with the rest of the system via iGame Center app.”

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card

iGame Display: the 3090 Ti Vulcan sports a LCD display on the side with a 480×128 pixel resolution. Using the iGame Center app, users can personalize the display to show real-time system monitoring or custom GIFs or images. Use the 2-in-1 cable to connect the display to the card’s interface and to upload a customized display.

Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel: The 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts a hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

Dynamic RGB Lighting: The graphics card features dynamic RGB lighting on the Vulcan triangle logo, cooling fans, and metallic shroud. All RGB elements are customizable and support synchronization using the iGame Center app.

Source : COLORFUL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals